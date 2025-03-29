WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 6,697 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Macy’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Macy’s by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 3,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $42,923.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,623.20. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $47,938.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,107.10. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,013 shares of company stock worth $96,359. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Macy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Macy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Macy’s Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of M stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Stories

