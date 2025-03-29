William Hames Buys 28,530 Shares of Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Stock

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Free Report) insider William Hames purchased 28,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.20 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of A$148,356.00 ($93,305.66).

William Hames also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, William Hames acquired 9,930 shares of Cedar Woods Properties stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.20 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,636.00 ($32,475.47).

Cedar Woods Properties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $438.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Cedar Woods Properties Increases Dividend

About Cedar Woods Properties

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 30th. This is an increase from Cedar Woods Properties’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. Cedar Woods Properties’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the acquisition, development, marketing, and sale of housing lots, apartments, townhouses, and commercial properties in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland.

