William Blair Initiates Coverage on StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

William Blair started coverage on shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

StoneX Group Stock Down 3.2 %

SNEX stock opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average of $67.45. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.26. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other StoneX Group news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $1,767,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,185,718.48. This trade represents a 16.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 1,386.1% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

