Whitecap Resources Inc. (SPGYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0423 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of SPGYF opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

