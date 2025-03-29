Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Short Interest Up 137.5% in March

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,133,600 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the February 28th total of 11,848,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.9 days.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. 181,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,583. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.33%.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

