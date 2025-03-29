Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,057,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 201,614 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.70% of Weyerhaeuser worth $142,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE WY opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

