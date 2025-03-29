WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $154.69 on Friday. WEX has a 1-year low of $146.03 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,555,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,237,000 after purchasing an additional 125,262 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in WEX by 22.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

