Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0142 per share on Wednesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 70.0% increase from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.0083505.
WEG Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WEGZY opened at $7.91 on Friday. WEG has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19.
