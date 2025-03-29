Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0142 per share on Wednesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 70.0% increase from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.0083505.

WEG Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGZY opened at $7.91 on Friday. WEG has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19.

About WEG

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

