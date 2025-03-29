Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) Trading 6.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Weatherford International plc (OTCMKTS:WFTLF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.01 and last traded at $12.40. 452,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 132,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Weatherford International Stock Up 6.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

