WealthTrak Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

