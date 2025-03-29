WealthTrak Capital Management LLC Invests $124,000 in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,229,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,907,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,248,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 999,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,136,000 after buying an additional 595,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,718,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.20.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.