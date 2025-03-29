WealthTrak Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,622 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.1% of WealthTrak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 179,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $169.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.22. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.17 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

