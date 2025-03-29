WealthTrak Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,866,000 after buying an additional 276,698 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,419,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,408,000 after purchasing an additional 57,651 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,048,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,555,000 after purchasing an additional 106,294 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 982,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,446,000 after buying an additional 196,458 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $159.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.85 and a 200-day moving average of $166.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $146.37 and a twelve month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $1.0536 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

