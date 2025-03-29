Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $99.58 and last traded at $100.59. 1,695,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,466,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Prescient Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

