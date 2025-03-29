Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Shares Up 5.6% – What’s Next?

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 395,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,186,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WNC

Wabash National Trading Down 7.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $469.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is -4.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabash National news, SVP Michael N. Pettit sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $25,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,132.13. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 332,066.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.