VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Short Interest Down 56.4% in March

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the February 28th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VS MEDIA Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of VSME stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. VS MEDIA has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.08.

Get VS MEDIA alerts:

VS MEDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for VS MEDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VS MEDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.