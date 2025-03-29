VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Short Interest Down 56.4% in March

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the February 28th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
VS MEDIA Stock Down 11.8 %
Shares of VSME stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. VS MEDIA has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.08.
VS MEDIA Company Profile
