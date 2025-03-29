VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Trading Down 37.5% – Here’s Why

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 37.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,845,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 808% from the average daily volume of 203,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
VR Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.
About VR Resources
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
