Vox Royalty Corp. (VOXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 4.2% increase from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Vox Royalty has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Vox Royalty Price Performance
VOXR opened at $2.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. Vox Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 0.88.
About Vox Royalty
Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
