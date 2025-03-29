Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises approximately 1.1% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Vistra by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $17,781,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Down 0.2 %

VST stock opened at $119.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.96.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

