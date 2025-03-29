Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in WK Kellogg by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in WK Kellogg by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in WK Kellogg by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in WK Kellogg by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KLG opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. WK Kellogg Co has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg Increases Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from WK Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

WK Kellogg Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

