Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Taiwan Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the third quarter worth about $14,483,000. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

The Taiwan Fund Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TWN stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

About The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

