Virtu Financial LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,281 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,305.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Shares of VIOV opened at $83.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.83 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

