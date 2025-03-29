Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,672 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the third quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 100,055 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 56,885 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mission Produce Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AVO opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $719.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.47. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $15.25.
Insider Transactions at Mission Produce
Mission Produce Company Profile
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mission Produce
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.