Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,672 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the third quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 100,055 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 56,885 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $719.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.47. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Insider Transactions at Mission Produce

Mission Produce Company Profile

In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 75,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $757,542.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,080,000. This trade represents a 6.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 7,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $102,034.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,787,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,935,899.50. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,120. Company insiders own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

