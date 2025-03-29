Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DTSQ)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DTSQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of DT Cloud Star Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 543.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 537,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 454,311 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DT Cloud Star Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,399,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 691.1% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 239,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 209,400 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,999,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,249,000.

Get DT Cloud Star Acquisition alerts:

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18.

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Profile

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DTSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Cloud Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Cloud Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.