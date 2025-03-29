Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 28,701 Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 28,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth $138,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 12.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GMRE opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $584.39 million, a PE ratio of -436.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $10.46.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $35.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,400.00%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

