Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 47,119 Shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) by 403.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,119 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of ASP Isotopes worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 58,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 42.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 334,836 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 35,166 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ASP Isotopes by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 96,604 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASP Isotopes Trading Down 11.6 %

Shares of ASPI stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $298.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

