Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Short Interest Update

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the February 28th total of 166,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $545.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. Village Super Market has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $599.65 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.29%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Village Super Market by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 76,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 35,718 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Village Super Market during the third quarter worth approximately $798,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 460,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after acquiring an additional 22,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 231.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

