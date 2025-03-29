Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (HYKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:HYKEGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYKE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. 198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23. Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $30.64.

About Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (HYKE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund seeks capital appreciation from rising 2-year interest rates of US Treasurys. The actively managed fund invests in options on interest rate swaps, creating downside limits to losses and upside caps to gains.

