Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (HYKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:HYKE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA HYKE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. 198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23. Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $30.64.
About Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.