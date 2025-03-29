Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Trading Down 18.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Free Report) dropped 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Approximately 624,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 884,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

Verici Dx Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.88. The firm has a market cap of £7.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Verici Dx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verici Dx is a developer of a complementary suite of leading-edge tests forming a kidney transplant platform for personalised patient and organ response risk to assist clinicians in medical management for improved patient outcomes. The underlying technology is based upon artificial intelligence assisted transcriptomic analysis to provide RNA signatures focused upon the immune response and other biological pathway signals critical for transplant prognosis of risk of injury, rejection and graft failure from pre-transplant to late stage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verici Dx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verici Dx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.