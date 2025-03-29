Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Verde Clean Fuels Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ VGAS opened at $3.40 on Friday. Verde Clean Fuels has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $108.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of -0.65.
About Verde Clean Fuels
