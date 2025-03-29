Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Verde Clean Fuels Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ VGAS opened at $3.40 on Friday. Verde Clean Fuels has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $108.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of -0.65.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

