Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Veralto by 246.3% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Veralto by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,928,000 after buying an additional 1,009,170 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Veralto by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Veralto by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLTO stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $85.91 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,964.50. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,881 shares of company stock worth $2,176,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VLTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

