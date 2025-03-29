Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 179.8% from the February 28th total of 26,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 195,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Veolia Environnement Stock Performance
Shares of VEOEY stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Veolia Environnement to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.
About Veolia Environnement
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.
