Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE) Short Interest Up 306.9% in March

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 306.9% from the February 28th total of 248,200 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vast Renewables

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vast Renewables stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vast Renewables as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vast Renewables alerts:

Vast Renewables Stock Performance

VSTE opened at $0.32 on Friday. Vast Renewables has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Vast Renewables Company Profile

Vast Renewables Ltd. is a renewable energy company, which develops concentrated solar thermal power (CSP) energy systems, dispatchable power, and heat and green fuels. Its projects include Utility-Scale Reference Plant, Solar Methanol Demonstration Plant, Hybrid Commercial Plant, and Battery Energy Storage System.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vast Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.