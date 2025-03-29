Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the February 28th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
BNDW traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.74. The stock had a trading volume of 35,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,348. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average of $69.10.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1717 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.