Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the February 28th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BNDW traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.74. The stock had a trading volume of 35,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,348. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average of $69.10.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1717 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.