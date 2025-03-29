Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,281,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 3.7% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $164,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after buying an additional 8,312,317 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,920,000 after buying an additional 45,154,186 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $75.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.08.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.