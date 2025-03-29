Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.36 and last traded at $49.39, with a volume of 6376253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.59.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.