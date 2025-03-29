Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.36 and last traded at $49.39, with a volume of 6376253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.59.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

