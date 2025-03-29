Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,621,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 4,309,927 shares.The stock last traded at $78.74 and had previously closed at $78.74.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.50.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.