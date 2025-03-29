Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,621,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 4,309,927 shares.The stock last traded at $78.74 and had previously closed at $78.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after acquiring an additional 75,949 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

