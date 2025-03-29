Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,200 shares, an increase of 244.5% from the February 28th total of 138,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,352,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $92.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.08 and a one year high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1366 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

