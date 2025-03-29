Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Trimmed by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 6.7% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $67,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,593 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,505,000 after buying an additional 1,741,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $189,926,000. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,216,000 after purchasing an additional 646,240 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after acquiring an additional 206,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $255.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $226.62 and a 12-month high of $282.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.8888 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

