Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $127.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.24. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $114.37 and a twelve month high of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.