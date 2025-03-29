Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 1.6% of ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 98,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $262.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.38.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.9396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

