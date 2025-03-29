Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 132,465 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,799,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.05% of Franco-Nevada worth $916,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,538,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193,968 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,366,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,113,000 after buying an additional 107,043 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,309,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,003,000 after buying an additional 537,047 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,380,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,513,000 after buying an additional 29,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,284,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,530,000 after acquiring an additional 556,894 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $155.36 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $112.70 and a one year high of $159.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

