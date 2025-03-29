Vanguard Group Inc. Has $895.89 Million Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,974,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 101,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.84% of Glaukos worth $895,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 116,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GKOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

In other news, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,380.18. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $162,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,568.04. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glaukos stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.52 and its 200-day moving average is $135.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 0.99. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.16 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.72 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

