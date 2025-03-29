Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,795,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.42% of Generac worth $1,053,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,229,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 106.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Generac by 54.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 54,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Barclays started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Generac Trading Down 3.0 %

GNRC stock opened at $127.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

