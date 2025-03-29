Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 202,917 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,211,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.07% of BWX Technologies worth $1,026,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. FMR LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 22.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,754,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,919,000 after buying an additional 448,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,379,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,694,000 after buying an additional 228,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 765,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,272,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $99.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. The trade was a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,127.68. The trade was a 16.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.38.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

