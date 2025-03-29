Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Shares Down 0% – Here’s Why

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$55.20 and last traded at C$55.44. 25,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 31,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.46.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.82.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.4141 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.