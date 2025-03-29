Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Position Reduced by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,458,355,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6,646.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,775,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,717 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,559,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,017,000 after acquiring an additional 226,943 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,928,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,831,000 after acquiring an additional 72,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,262.5% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,296,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,715 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.11 and a 12 month high of $126.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.68.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

