Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 191.4% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Valneva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th.
VALN stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $589.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. Valneva has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $9.50.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.64 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valneva will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
