Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 191.4% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Valneva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Get Valneva alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VALN

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Valneva Trading Up 0.1 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valneva stock. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Valneva SE ( NASDAQ:VALN Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALN stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $589.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. Valneva has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.64 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valneva will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.