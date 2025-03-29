Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.24% of Valmont Industries worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 371.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,316,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $289.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.98. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $379.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.75.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.