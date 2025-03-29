Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Sells 302 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $127.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.24. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

